Here are winners for South Charlotte Weekly’s 2022 Best of the Weekly readers choice awards for the category of home:
Best Custom Home Builder: Goodwin Custom Homes
Best Flooring Store: Hughes Floor Covering
Best General Contractor: Crown Builders
Best Hardware Store: Blackhawk Hardware
Best Heating & Cooling: Morris-Jenkins
Best Interior Design: Georgia Street Design
Best Landscaping Company: MetroGreenscape
Best Pest Control: Killingsworth Environmental of the Carolinas
Best Plumber: E.R. Services
