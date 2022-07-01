Here are winners for South Charlotte Weekly’s 2022 Best of the Weekly readers choice awards for the category of home:

Best Custom Home Builder: Goodwin Custom Homes

Best Flooring Store: Hughes Floor Covering

Best General Contractor: Crown Builders

Best Hardware Store: Blackhawk Hardware

Best Heating & Cooling: Morris-Jenkins

Best Interior Design: Georgia Street Design

Best Landscaping Company: MetroGreenscape

Best Pest Control: Killingsworth Environmental of the Carolinas

Best Plumber: E.R. Services

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.