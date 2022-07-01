Here are winners for South Charlotte Weekly’s 2022 Best of the Weekly readers choice awards for the category of health:
Best Chiropractor: Family Healing Chiropractic
Best Cosmetic Surgeon: Aesthetic Surgery of Charlotte
Best Dentist: Charlotte Progressive Dentistry
Best Dermatologist: Charlotte Dermatology
Best Eye Care Provider: Spectrum Eye Care
Best General Practitioner: Vascular Solutions
Best Home Health Care: Seniors Helping Seniors
Best Hospital: Atrium Health Pineville
Best Massage Therapy: Elements Massage
Best Orthodontist: Webb Orthodontics
Best Over 55 Community: Waltonwood Providence
Best Pediatrician: Novant Health Arboretum Pediatrics 51
Best Supplement Store: Kure CBD & Vape
Best Urgent Care: AFC Urgent Care South Charlotte
Best Weightloss Facility: Carolina Functional Nutrition
Best Women’s Health Care: Charlotte Radiology
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.