Here are winners for South Charlotte Weekly’s 2022 Best of the Weekly readers choice awards for the category of health:

Best Chiropractor: Family Healing Chiropractic

Best Cosmetic Surgeon: Aesthetic Surgery of Charlotte

Best Dentist: Charlotte Progressive Dentistry

Best Dermatologist: Charlotte Dermatology

Best Eye Care Provider: Spectrum Eye Care

Best General Practitioner: Vascular Solutions

Best Home Health Care: Seniors Helping Seniors

Best Hospital: Atrium Health Pineville

Best Massage Therapy: Elements Massage

Best Orthodontist: Webb Orthodontics

Best Over 55 Community: Waltonwood Providence

Best Pediatrician: Novant Health Arboretum Pediatrics 51

Best Supplement Store: Kure CBD & Vape

Best Urgent Care: AFC Urgent Care South Charlotte

Best Weightloss Facility: Carolina Functional Nutrition

Best Women’s Health Care: Charlotte Radiology

