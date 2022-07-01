Here are winners for South Charlotte Weekly’s 2022 Best of the Weekly readers choice awards for the category of food:

Best Asian Food: Taste of SHU

Best Bakery: Renaissance Pâtisserie

Best Barbecue: Midwood Smokehouse 

Best Breakfast: Park Place Restaurant

Best Burger Joint: Rusty's Deli & Grille

Best Caterer: Brown Bag

Best Cupcake: Cupcake Delirium

Best Date Night: Link & Pin

Best Food Truck: What the Fries

Best Ice Cream: The Local Scoop

Best Italian Food: Portofino's Italian Restaurant

Best Lunch Spot: New South Kitchen & Bar

Best Mexican Food: Las Margaritas Mexican Restaurant

Best Outdoor Dining:  Link & Pin

Best Pizzeria: Inizio Pizza

Best Sandwich Shop: Rusty's Deli & Grille

Best Seafood: Rocksalt Charlotte

Best Steakhouse: Steak 48

Best Sushi: Yama Asian Fusion

Best Vegan/Vegetarian: Sanctuary Bistro

Best Wings: D.D. Peckers Wing Shack

