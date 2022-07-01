Here are winners for South Charlotte Weekly’s 2022 Best of the Weekly readers choice awards for the category of food:
Best Asian Food: Taste of SHU
Best Bakery: Renaissance Pâtisserie
Best Barbecue: Midwood Smokehouse
Best Breakfast: Park Place Restaurant
Best Burger Joint: Rusty's Deli & Grille
Best Caterer: Brown Bag
Best Cupcake: Cupcake Delirium
Best Date Night: Link & Pin
Best Food Truck: What the Fries
Best Ice Cream: The Local Scoop
Best Italian Food: Portofino's Italian Restaurant
Best Lunch Spot: New South Kitchen & Bar
Best Mexican Food: Las Margaritas Mexican Restaurant
Best Outdoor Dining: Link & Pin
Best Pizzeria: Inizio Pizza
Best Sandwich Shop: Rusty's Deli & Grille
Best Seafood: Rocksalt Charlotte
Best Steakhouse: Steak 48
Best Sushi: Yama Asian Fusion
Best Vegan/Vegetarian: Sanctuary Bistro
Best Wings: D.D. Peckers Wing Shack
