Here are winners for South Charlotte Weekly’s 2022 Best of the Weekly readers choice awards for the category of entertainment:
Best Art Gallery: Anne Neilson Fine Art
Best Community Theater: Theatre Charlotte
Best Event Venue: Whitehead Manor
Best Girls Night Out: AR Workshop Pineville
Best Historical Site: President James K. Polk State Historic Site
Best Influencer: queencitychic
Best Live Music Venue: Visulite Theatre
Best Museum: Discovery Place Science
Best Podcast: The Charlotte Podcast
Best TV Personality: Eric Collins
