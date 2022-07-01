Here are winners for South Charlotte Weekly’s 2022 Best of the Weekly readers choice awards for the category of entertainment:

Best Art Gallery: Anne Neilson Fine Art

Best Community Theater: Theatre Charlotte

Best Event Venue: Whitehead Manor

Best Girls Night Out: AR Workshop Pineville

Best Historical Site: President James K. Polk State Historic Site

Best Influencer: queencitychic

Best Live Music Venue: Visulite Theatre

Best Museum: Discovery Place Science

Best Podcast: The Charlotte Podcast

Best TV Personality: Eric Collins

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.