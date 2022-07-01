Here are winners for South Charlotte Weekly’s 2022 Best of the Weekly readers choice awards for the category of education:
Best College Preparation Service: College Admissions Strategies
Best Day Care: WEE School (Carmel Baptist Church)
Best Private School: Carmel Christian School
Best Summer Camp: Summer at Providence Day School
Best Tutoring Center: Sylvan Learning
