Here are winners for South Charlotte Weekly’s 2022 Best of the Weekly readers choice awards for the category of drink:
Best Bar: The Lodge: A Sportsman’s Grill
Best Brewery: Brewers at 4001 Yancey
Best Coffee Shop: Cafe Moka
Best Sports Bar: Brazwell's Premium Pub
Best Wine Bar: Foxcroft Wine Co. (Ballantyne)
