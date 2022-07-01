Here are winners for South Charlotte Weekly’s 2022 Best of the Weekly readers choice awards for the category of beauty:
Best Day Spa: Skin Therapy of Charlotte
Best Hair Salon: Brush’d Salon
Best Hair Stylist: Megan Bayko
Best Nail Salon: Aloha Nails (Blakeney)
Best Tattoo Shop: Tattoo Bill’s
