Here are winners for South Charlotte Weekly’s 2022 Best of the Weekly readers choice awards for the category of animals:
Best Boarding Services: Social Pet Hotel & Daycare (Pineville)
Best Dog Trainer: Uberdog Training
Best Groomer: Social Pet Hotel & Daycare (Pineville)
Best Pet Friendly Bar: Lucky Dog Bark & Brew
Best Pet Store: Pet People (6 locations in Charlotte)
Best Veterinarian: Friendship Animal Hospital
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.