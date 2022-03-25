CHARLOTTE – SCORE Charlotte honored Peter Safir with a Distinguished Service Award for Mentoring and Coaching for his dedication to SCORE and volunteerism in the small business community.
President co-chairs Danny Fischer and Helen Ruth “HR” Harwell recently presented Safir with the award during SCORE Charlotte’s annual event. He’s one of the organization’s 85 active and retired business executives and business owners mentoring small businesses.
“Peter joined SCORE Charlotte in February, 2016 and is a man of many talents,” Harwell said. “He serves SCORE Charlotte as vice president of education where he sources and procures speakers at our monthly chapter meetings. He is also a SCORE mentor coach, coaching two to four potential volunteers at any given time.”
For fiscal year 2021, Safir mentored 79 clients for 172.5 hours during the 2021 fiscal year, Harwell added
One of his clients described Safir as “extremely knowledgeable, kind and resourceful.” Another client said Safir invested time in him and provided helpful advice.
Safir served for 51 years in a variety of supervisory and executive positions in human service government agencies in Wisconsin and North Carolina.
He relocated to Charlotte in 1987 as director of the mental health department for Mecklenburg County. In 1999, he was named Mecklenburg County’s health department director, a position he held until semi-retirement in 2004.
After that, he served part-time as Mecklenburg County’s homeless services director. He fully retired in July 2021.
Safir served on several nonprofit boards and coordinated United Way campaigns and other fundraising efforts.
