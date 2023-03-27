CHARLOTTE – SCORE Charlotte volunteers helped 252 new businesses get started within the 17 counties during fiscal year 2022.
Half of SCORE Charlotte’s 72 volunteers work full-time as business professionals. The other half are semi-retired. Together, they provide free business advice to entrepreneurs within the Charlotte region via phone, email and video platforms such as Zoom.
“SCORE is the most effective source of small business mentoring in the U.S. and we are proud to be making a positive difference right here within the Charlotte region,” said Barbara Brill, Charlotte chapter president. “Besides free remote mentoring, throughout the year, we offer a wealth of resources such as workshops and seminars that guide entrepreneurs in every phase of their small business journey.”
Small businesses that want a mentor from SCORE Charlotte, can download a “Mentor Request Form” found at www.Charlotte.SCORE.org or www.score.org.
To volunteer as a mentor or for more information on SCORE Charlotte services, go to www.Charlotte.Score.org, call 704-344-6576 or e-mail charlottescore47@cltscore.org.
Brill said with the increased demand for its services, SCORE Charlotte is recruiting volunteers within its service area, which includes Mecklenburg and Union. Its offices are located within the SBA offices in Charlotte’s SouthPark area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.