CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte Area Transit System has experienced fewer missed trips on average since reducing the frequency of its most used routes in August 2022, according to Senior Transportation Planner Jason Lawrence.
Lawrence told the Metropolitan Transit Commission that CATS plans to retain route adjustments made in August 2022 while continuing to evaluate ridership and operator levels to improve reliability and efficiency.
CATS modified service for 12 of its most frequent routes on Aug. 15, 2022, after seeing an average percent of trips canceled per day peak at 10% in July 2022.
“Those reductions were really focusing on routes that were 20-minute or 15-minute frequency and scaled those back,” Lawrence said, “but also took a surgical approach looking at frequencies where we needed to include additional service.”
Routes like Sprinter Airport, 16-South Tryon and 27-Monroe Road went from 15-minute frequency to 30-minute frequency from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. with some exceptions. Monroe Road saw three additional trips with 30-minute service from uptown to Matthews from 3:30 to 6 p.m.
CATS also reduced three trips from the 77X North Mecklenburg Express, 48X Northcross Express and 63X Huntersville Express. CATS is surveying Express route users to figure out how hybrid work is affecting their commuting lately.
After the August changes, the average percentage of canceled trips per day fell to 1% in November 2022 and January 2023. The average percentage of missed trips has increased to between 3% and 4% in July 2023.
“We do believe that’s largely due to some of the seasonal variances with time off and vacation for our operators,” Lawrence said. “We’re looking at this very closely.”
Matthews Mayor John Higdon asked Lawrence if there is a best-in-class goal or a historical level in terms of the average missed trips per day that CATS should be shooting for. Lawrence did not have an immediate answer for that.
“Clearly unscheduled absences contribute to missed trips,” Interim CEO Brent Cagle said. “There’s a direct correlation there. We’re working through that with our own staff. The contractor if working through that as well.”
Cagle also sees an opportunity to manage scheduled absences better in July, August and December when staff is more likely to take time off for summer vacations and around the holidays.
CATS has seen bus ridership increase systemwide by 8.9% from June 2022 to June 2023, Lawrence said, citing automatic passenger count data. LYNX Blue Line ridership has increased by 19% during that same span. CATS attributes these increases to hybrid work schedules and special events.
CATS will use grant funding from the FTA for a service planning study beginning in the fall that will build on its Envision My Ride plan.
“That effort will be focused on customer experience – how to make our system more approachable and easier to understand,” Lawrence said. “So when someone is standing in a route that says 17-Commonwealth Avenue, does that mean anything if you’re in Matthews when Commonwealth Avenue is in Plaza Midwood?”
Lawrence said CATS will rethink route numbers and colors while finding strategies to close the digital divide if people are going to use the app to buy fare, plan trips and determine when the next bus is coming.
CATS will also work closely with Indian Trail and Union County to develop a marketing plan to promote its 74X route. Union County nearly scrapped the service due to decreased ridership. The route will no longer serve Monroe after Sept. 29.
“We think we can do a better job of letting people know about the service,” Lawrence said.
Huntersville Mayor Melinda Bales thanked CATS staff for looking at how to improve customer service and market its services to the community.
“So many times I have conversations with folks and they don’t know the service may or may not exist,” Bales said.
Krissy Oechslin, chair of the Transit Service Advisory Committee, reiterated the importance of trip frequency to its customers. She said that restoring the labor force is the most important thing CATS can be doing. She’d like to hear monthly updates from CATS on that front.
