Satire: Charlotte intel vulnerable to suspected Chinese spy balloon

I regrettably blew off my daily therapy, IV drip and saltwater floatation appointments to stress out over the suspected Chinese spy balloon hovering along the edge of firmament, um, I mean, atmosphere. TikTok got me so confused, y’all.
As I told my AI chat companion yesterday, I am very concerned about the potential secrets this bloated gas ball absorbed through its journey from Montana to Myrtle Beach.
My bot and I came up with several examples of intel that we would hate for the balloon to have discovered. The public release of such information may be premature, dangerous or downright humiliating to the Charlotte region, so I am going to mention some of it here.
• Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper’s daily security detail to avoid confrontation with angry mobs of fans
• Coach Frank Reich’s uptempo offensive playbook built around the spry legs of quarterback Sam Darnold
• Steve Smith Sr.’s Pro Football Hall of Fame speech
• Outtakes from classic Jake Delhomme Bojangles commercials
• Film of 59-year-old Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan destroying his starting five during pick-up games
• Aerial footage of Charlotte shoppers walking mysteriously in circles around SouthPark mall
• Savory barbecue recipes from Midwood Smokehouse
• The complete card catalog of all the inappropriate books available for checkout in public school libraries
• Snapshots of Charlotte City Councilman Tariq Bokhari’s vision board for a futuristic transportation network
• Scrapped plans for another ambitious mega merger between a growing health care system and Tesla in what could have been Earth’s first floating hospital
• A developer’s master plan to turn the future downtown Stallings into Uptown Charlotte’s sister city
• Paparazzi surveillance of several peanut butter and banana sandwich deliveries to a rocking mansion fit for a king in Marvin
• Minutes from Waxhaw’s covert two-by-two meetings in the town leaders’ hidden lair
• Fiery direct messages that elected leaders in Union County impulsively send each other on social media
• Mint Hill Mayor Brad Simmons' border security plan to prevent Matthews ideas from invading town
• Matthews commissioner John Urban’s detailed design critiques of the “Star Wars” Death Star weapon
• The safe combination to access Matthews Commissioner Ken McCool’s prized Cody Zeller basketball card collection
• Wire taps of TV reporters’ calls and voicemails from neighborhood crazies and prison inmates
• My extensive archive of Judge Judy fan fiction
