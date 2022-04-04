CHARLOTTE – Pat’s Place Child Advocacy Center, the nonprofit that coordinates the investigation and treatment of the most severe cases of child abuse in Mecklenburg County, is putting out a call to action to the Charlotte community during National Child Abuse Prevention Month and beyond: every person has the power to step up, speak up and take action to help stop child abuse.
Pat’s Place’s annual Everyday Heroes Philanthropy Luncheon will feature a keynote address from Sarah Klein, victim’s attorney, advocate and former competitive gymnast, who was one of the first known victims of Larry Nassar, former head physician of the U.S. Olympics Women’s Gymnastics Team.
The luncheon will take place on April 7 from noon to 1 p.m. at The Westin Charlotte, 601 S. College St.
“After a more than two-year hiatus from hosting events, we are excited to reconvene with our family of supporters and continue to share the story and impact of Pat’s Place,” CEO Andrew Oliver said. “And we’re so thankful to have such an inspiring and influential speaker likeSarah Klein joining us to share how speaking up about abuse can help change lives.”
Tickets and sponsorships for the Everyday Heroes Philanthropy Luncheon are still available.
Visit www.patsplacecac.org for details.
In addition, Pat’s Place is inviting the community to participate in Pinwheel Planting parties across the city on April 4 to raise awareness of the more than 800 children and their families who have received services at Pat’s Place over the past year.
Pinwheel gardens will be planted at the following locations on April 4: Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center, 200 Hawthorne Lane, Charlotte, 9-10 a.m.; Mecklenburg County Courthouse, 832 E. 4th St., Charlotte, 11 a.m.-noon; Pat’s Place ChildAdvocacy Center, 901 East Blvd., Charlotte, 1-2 p.m.
“So many people recognize our orange and green Pat’s Place sign on East Boulevard, but they don’t understand the impactful work the team at Pat’s Place is doing and that no matter who they are, they can help a child in their life too,” Chief Development Officer Lori Avery said.
On the web: www.visitpatsplacecac.org
