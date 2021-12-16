CHARLOTTE – Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina kicked off its seventh annual Santa Express on Dec. 6 in partnership with Walmart.
The distribution provide holiday gifts of fruit to each school along with items like toiletries, socks, school supplies and shoes to over 10,000 high need elementary school students in 24 schools in 11 counties served by the food bank.
The goal of Santa Express is to spread holiday cheer and spirit to children in need. There are over 168,000 children in the Charlotte Metro region who struggle with hunger.
Families already struggling to put food on the table don’t have extra for gifts for holidays, and the pandemic has added more worries. They also often don’t have extra money to pay for fresh fruits and vegetables when grocery shopping and often times have to settle for less expensive and less nutritious food options.
Food Bank team members have been delivering items to elementary schools in the following counties: Mecklenburg, Montgomery, Rutherford, Cleveland, Gaston, Lincoln, Burke and Anson, as well as the South Carolina counties of Cherokee, York and Lancaster.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.