CHARLOTTE – SandStar has appointed Marianne Haugland Hindsgaul as the new managing director for European markets.
Haugland Hindsgaul brings experience in both technology and retail, most recently as CEO & Co-Founder of Bobly, Inc. Her experience spans leadership of several global companies including British Airways.
SandStar is an artificial intelligence company that provides leading computer vision technology for the retail industry.
“We are excited to welcome Marianne to SandStar as we expand our global footprint and increase market growth and build brand awareness across Europe.” said Mike Kiser, president of SandStar. “She brings strong leadership, experience and business development skills that are an asset to our organization.”
In addition to her most recent roles, Haugland Hindsgaul has served as a mentor and DEI leader. She is also fluent in Norwegian, English and French.
Haugland Hindsgaul will have an office in Norway and will lead expansion of AI Smart Kiosks, Smart Shop, and Smart Retail in Europe.
