CHARLOTTE – Samaritan’s Purse is hiring 100-plus customer service and warehouse associates who are flexible and able to function well in a fast-paced environment.
This includes station coaches, re-packers, preppers, shoebox folders, inventory stockers and cardboard disposers.
This seasonal employment will span Tuesdays through Saturdays from Jan. 17 to the end of February at the Charlotte Processing Center, 7100 Forest Point Blvd. Pay is $15 per hour.
Visit www.samaritanspurse.org for details.
