CHARLOTTE – The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte officially has launched its 2021 Red Kettle Campaign, a funding campaign supporting those in need in the community.
Funds from the Red Kettle Campaign help support the local organization’s year-round programs, including the Center of Hope shelter for women and children and area Boys & Girls Clubs.
“This is a special time of year – a time of thanksgiving, a time of hope, a time of celebration. And, with what we’ve all experienced these last couple of years, we are eager to welcome the holidays,” said Major Todd Mason, Area Commander for The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte. “While we are grateful that the COVID-19 pandemic is beginning to subside, we know that for many families in our community, the recovery from the last two years will last well into the future.”
Red Kettles can be found across the community at a variety of retailers and corporate partners, including Walmart, Hobby Lobby and Belk. Donors can give to the campaign at www.SalvationArmyCharlotte.org/Kettle or tap their phones on the Kettle sign or use the QR code to give by way of Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal or Venmo.
