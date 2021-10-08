CHARLOTTE – Safe Alliance has announced a $1 for $1 match up to $10,000 for donations made from Oct. 2 to 15 as part of its second Hope Is Calling awareness campaign this month (Domestic Violence Awareness Month),
Safe Alliance President and CEO Karen Parker said the match grant “infuses and sustains our critical life-saving and healing work.” The nonprofit provides hope and healing to those impacted by domestic violence and sexual assault.
The Open Hearts Foundation is providing the match for the second consecutive year.
“We believe everyone can do something to help, and we hope this campaign engages the community in Safe Alliance’s important work,” Open Hearts Foundation Executive Director Trena Pitchford said.
The campaign will continue throughout October, culminating in the Breakfast of Hope virtual event Oct. 28 at 9 a.m. with keynote speaker Rachael Brooks, an author, speaker and sexual assault survivor.
The community can get involved in the campaign in multiple ways:
• Register/become a Champion – Champions commit to raising money for Safe Alliance and Mecklenburg County survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.
• Attend the virtual event Oct. 28 at 9 a.m.
• Make a gift by Oct. 15.
On the web: www.safealliance.org
