CHARLOTTE – Dr. Scott Rissmiller, executive vice president and chief physician executive for Atrium Health, has been named one of Modern Healthcare’s Top 50 Most Influential Clinical Executives of 2021.
The awards honor individuals in health care who are considered by peers and senior editors of Modern Healthcare to be paving the way to better health. The list includes the likes of Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“My selection is truly a reflection of the great work and expertise of the Atrium Health physicians and other medical professionals who care for our patients each day,” Rissmiller said. “Together, we have made Atrium Health an environment where we can provide health, hope and healing for all who walk through our doors.”
During the pandemic, Rissmiller assembled and oversaw a team of operational and medical experts to create the Atrium Health Hospital at Home – a virtual hospital created in less than three weeks to house COVID-19 patients.
The initiative lowered the chances of the virus spreading by keeping patients out of emergency departments and allowing them to remain in their homes for observation or inpatient treatment and recovery. This also conserved hospital space, staff resources and personal protective equipment.
He also played an integral role in the creation of mass vaccination sites, leveraging unique and innovative public-private partnerships to get more people vaccinated more quickly.
Rissmiller has worked at Atrium Health for more than 20 years, initially as a hospitalist, leading the creation of the Carolinas Hospitalist Group and served as its president. He was named deputy chief physician executive in 2017 and promoted into his current role two years later.
“Dr. Rissmiller is an exceptional leader and extremely skilled clinician who is deeply committed to making Atrium Health the best place for clinicians to care for our patients,” said Eugene Woods, president and CEO of Atrium Health. “Those who have the privilege of working closely with Dr. Rissmiller often witness his unique ability to connect with everyone he comes into contact with – patients and teammates alike – with his humble and personable demeanor. Whether he is leading a strategy meeting, visiting patients in the ICU or giving out hand warmers on a frigid day to teammates administering vaccines, his selflessness and dedication earns the respect of all. I am most proud of his innovative thinking and bold actions – especially throughout the pandemic – and confident he will continue to lead us forward in the years to come.”
