CHARLOTTE – Rhino Market & Deli will open a 5,877-square-foot storefront and patio in Capitol Towers at 4300 Congress St. The new location brings Rhino Market’s established market concept to SouthPark with a grab-and-go or dine-in option.
The SouthPark location will be Rhino Market & Deli’s fifth street-side location in Charlotte and its largest to date with expanded interior seating and kitchen as well as two large, shade-covered patios.
Construction is expected to occur this fall with an early 2023 opening.
In addition to interior renovations, Highwoods Properties, the owners of Capitol Towers, plans significant exterior renovations to enhance the brand and outdoor seating areas.
Rhino Market & Deli is a fast, casual market and restaurant combo. It specializes in being a source for alternative products that aren’t found everywhere, from locally made cook-at-home foods to craft beers and wine and a massive chip selection.
Customers may come for Boar’s Head deli sandwiches, soups and salads, or to pick up a drink and chips to go with the lunch they brought to work. It’s a place to have a business meeting, grab a beer after hours or get a candy bar.
“I think SouthPark is underserved in the neighborhood market category,” says Rob Rondelez, owner of Rhino Market & Deli. “There are four apartment buildings within walking distance. And Rhino Market & Deli will be another casual meet up space for neighborhoods like Beverly Woods, Foxcroft and Cotswold. We are best known for our breakfast burrito, and our chicken torta put us on the map.”
Parking is available in the adjacent six-level covered parking deck. Grab-and-go parking will be available at the door.
Rhino Market & Deli opened its first location in Wesley Heights in 2014. Since then, Rhino Market has added locations in Uptown, SouthEnd, NoDa and at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.
“We are thrilled to welcome Rhino Market to Capitol Towers and sought them out as soon as we purchased the property last summer,” said Brian Leary, EVP/COO of Highwoods Properties. ”We believe the best and brightest are better together and if Rhino can stimulate them at the start, nourish them at noon and lubricate them later, we’ll keep them fueled throughout the day and week at Capitol Towers. Rob and his team are the perfect partners to deliver the neighborhood one-stop-shop for good food, good drinks and good times.”
