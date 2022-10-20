CHARLOTTE – Vision Properties plans to revitalize an aging office development by rezoning it for mixed use and adding multifamily residential units.
The site is across from Carmel Commons shopping center on the east and west side of Carmel Commons Boulevard and east side of Carmel Road, south of Pineville-Matthews Road.
Vision Properties wants to convert space around 281,483 square feet of existing office buildings into the following:
• 4,700 square feet of retail uses
• 10,000 square feet of medical office
• 360 multifamily dwellings
• Either 75,517 square feet of existing office and 10,000 of retail uses or an additional 360 multi-family units.
The only pushback the plan received during the Oct. 17 public hearing was from the Carmel South Professional Center Condominium Association regarding a private access easement.
Collin Brown, on behalf of Vision Properties, acknowledged concerns about traffic through neighbors’ development and said Vision Properties is willing to work with the city and neighbors.
“This is a great development overall,” Brown said. “We understand the neighbors’ concern about the connection. We are happy to accommodate it as long as we can figure out a way that is workable with the city to accommodate it.”
Brown said it was exciting to replace old buildings with a legitimate “mixed use walkable center.”
Mayor Pro Tem Braxton Winston mentioned how more dense housing was being placed next to auto-centered uses, such as a drive-thru, to which Brown replied, “something for everyone.”
Council member Ed Driggs wanted clarity over how much actual traffic would be generated over current uses. Staff said there may have been a typo in the material provided to council before the meeting.
The council may vote on this rezoning as early as next month.
Housing projects approved
The Charlotte City Council approved these rezoning projects proposed for the south Charlotte area unanimously:
• A rezoning proposal from Elm Lane THD LLC that may add up to 17 single-family attached housing units to 1.42 acres on the west side of Elm Lane, north of Bryant Farms Road and south of Ballantyne Commons Parkway.
• A rezoning proposal from Kairoi Residential that may add up to 275 multi-family residential units to 2.18 acres at the southwest intersection of Galleria Boulevard and Monroe Road, south of Sardis Road North. The site currently has an office building.
