One of the proudest days of my father’s life was when he bought a 26-foot cabin cruiser. It was hardly used. Being that size, you didn’t tow it behind a pickup truck. Instead, he docked it at a marina. He beamed with joy.
A few days later, two men who were volunteers in the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary offered to conduct a vessel exam. They made sure the fire extinguishers were good, we had sufficient life jackets for everyone on board, and the lights worked. When they finished their task, they gave my dad a sticker to put in the side window so others would know it passed USCG Auxiliary inspection. He was almost as proud of the sticker as he was of the boat.
Fast forward to today. I am an auxiliarist in the USCG. It’s been decades since I drove my dad’s boat. Back then, he would gun the throttle while I was driving the boat. The bow would rise. I wasn’t tall enough to look over the bow and hoped I wouldn’t hit someone. Today, I’m taller, more mature and way too responsible.
On a recent mission, the boat owner allowed me to pilot the boat. Fortunately, another auxiliarist named Gary stood by me as I piloted it. It was different from a pontoon boat. It was more like my dad’s boat with the bow rail sometimes obscuring my view. I had to stand to see past the railing.
The part of piloting a boat I am learning is what do you do when you come up to another boat. There was a point when I was behind another boat that was going slow. I was supposed to give one short blast of the horn to signify I was going to pass him on the port side. He would give a short blast to acknowledge that. I would then pass on the port side, leaving enough space so my wake didn’t affect his boat. None of that happened. I never used the horn. I gunned the throttle. I passed on the left. Gary looked at me and said, “You just cut him off. Now he’s riding in your wake.” I hoped he didn’t write a letter to the USCG Commandant.
Realizing my lack of skills, I tried to be more careful. I came up to a boat coming from my starboard (right) side. He was quite a ways off. Once again, I gunned it so I could cross his bow and get in front of him. Once again, Gary said, “You just cut him off. He had the right of way.” Now I was confused. Gary explained that since he was coming from my starboard side (right), his bow light facing me was “red.” That was code for stop, let him pass you, and go behind him. Had he been coming from my port side (left), I would have seen a green light or “go.” I would have had the right of way. Not only are those lights key for daytime, but they also prevent accidents occurring at night when the only thing you can see is a red light or a green light telling you to stop or go.
There are guideposts in life that keep us from crashing. My grandfather often said, “Be careful who your friends are, you will become like them.” Scripture says, “Bad morals corrupts good behavior.” Those are red and green lights that can keep us safe and prevent us from life decisions we will later regret.
I’ll be back soon. Until then, live well my friend.
The Rev. Tony Marciano is the president/CEO of the Charlotte Rescue Mission. He is available to speak to your group. Go to www.charlotterescuemission.org for details.
