On Memorial Day weekend, I went camping with my adult children. I’m not talking about just out of college. I’m talking about members of the Mortgage of the Month Club-type of adults. They call it “adulting.”
My wife and I own a canvas tent. They told us to leave it home as they were bringing their modern tent that uses fiberglass rods instead of aluminum poles. We agreed. We loaded up the car (sounds like a song from “The Beverly Hillbillies”) and drove to Beverly Hills. Actually, we drove to Cherokee and arrived at the campground. Early. While it was daylight.
The camp personnel showed us to our site. We were thrilled that it had water and electricity. I can see your imagination. My wife and I are making a wonderful camp meal. The aroma is filling the campground. Other campers want to know what it is we were cooking. Let me burst your bubble. My kids had not arrived. We were not making supper. We were waiting for their arrival. There is a wrinkle to this story.
The kids not only had the tents, but they also had the food and the pots and pans. All we had were two chairs that you use when you go to the beach. We set up the chairs and waited.
Did I tell you we waited and waited and waited? There we were, at the campsite. No tent. No stove. No cooking utensils. No food. No campfire. Nothing but two people sitting in their chairs, waiting for their children to arrive with the equipment.
We struck up a conversation with one of the camp staff members. Since I love to fish, I was asking about fishing. After he left, a couple came by and explained the rules of fishing on an Indian reservation. Even though I had a North Carolina fishing license, I also had to have a special fishing license for the reservation.
We had a pleasant chat about their travels and his love of fishing. After they left, we resumed sitting in our chairs and waiting. Yes, waiting. More waiting. All there was on our site was a fire ring with no fire, a picnic table and two adults sitting in beach chairs. We must have looked like someone that desperately needed help.
An hour later, the couple came back. This time they had food. They brought a pot of soup, a loaf of bread and a package of turkey meat. We tried to refuse it, saying our kids were on their way. We looked so pathetic, they ignored us and told us to enjoy it.
I chuckled to myself as I must have resembled someone experiencing homelessness. We had nothing. All we had was the hope someone would help us in our predicament. When you see someone in this situation holding a sign that says, “Hungry, will work for food,” it’s tempting to hand them $5. Before you give them cash, ask yourself this question, “What do I want to see happen in that person’s life?” At Charlotte Rescue Mission, we want them to achieve their greatest God-given potential as if all the trauma, all the abuse, all the insanity of their life never occurred. It’s a vision that goes beyond meeting the immediate need to help that person become all God created them to be.
My kids finally arrived, in the dark. We had to use the car’s headlights to see in order to set up the tents. We had a good trip. It started off with the compassion of a couple wanting to help someone in need.
I’ll be back in two weeks. Until then, live well my friend.
The Rev. Tony Marciano is the president/CEO of the Charlotte Rescue Mission. He is available to speak to your group. Go to www.charlotterescuemission.org for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.