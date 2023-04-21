As a youth, I enjoyed eating peanut butter and strawberry jelly sandwiches. I still do as an adult. It’s one of my weaknesses.
Recently, I opened the jar of jelly and it was empty. I added it to my grocery shopping list.
I had a number of items to buy at the store. Somehow, I almost checked out without buying the jelly. I headed to the peanut butter and jelly aisle.
As an adult, I watch my sugar intake, so I eat sugar-free jelly. I scanned the shelves for my favorite brand. They had lots of regular strawberry jelly, but no sugar-free.
There were a few flavors of sugar-free jelly. I didn’t want the orange jelly. There was a red raspberry flavor I didn’t want. I had tried it before. It wasn’t the sugar-free strawberry jelly like I wanted.
I didn’t want to leave the store without it. As I was scanning the shelves, I noticed the shelf label at the sugar-free red raspberry jelly said sugar-free strawberry. Hmmm. I wondered if the strawberry was hidden in the back.
I pulled out the box of eight red raspberry flavors and saw a box behind it. It didn’t say what was inside of it. I tried reaching for it but it was out of my grasp. I stood on my toes but still couldn’t reach it.
Understand, I had a box of eight red raspberry jellies placed precariously on the shelf above. What I believed to be the strawberry was in sight, but not in grasp. I took a deep breath and stretched for everything I had. Two things happened, one of which was … well I’ll tell you in a minute.
I was finally able to reach the box. It was sugar-free strawberry jelly. I had touched the holy grail of sugar-free jellies. Yes, my palate would once again enjoy my favorite jelly. But …
I have been losing weight. In fact, I’ve lost about 15 pounds since Christmas. While walking around the Charlotte Rescue Mission, there were times I felt my pants wanted to fall off. While it never happened at the mission, it did happen that day.
As my hand touched the strawberry jelly and as I lifted it out of the box, my pants fell down. I could tell it touched my ankles. There I was with a box of eight red raspberry jellies sitting dangerously on a shelf, my hand lifting up the strawberry jar to confirm it was sugar-free jelly and my pants sitting on the floor. I quickly let go of the jar, pulled up my pants. I am waiting to be on those videos about their shoppers.
Sometimes we go after something and lose perspective of how it can affect us. We want to see if we can get within a quarter of an inch of it without it hurting us. But somehow, we slip and we touch it. The rest is disastrous.
There is a verse that says, “No temptation has overtaken you except what is common to mankind. And God is faithful; he will not let you be tempted beyond what you can bear. But when you are tempted, he will also provide a way out so that you can endure it.”
I could have asked for help from a store clerk. I could have found a ladder. I could have done a number of things. At no time did I think I was going to lose my pants but I did.
I’ll be back soon. Until then, live well my friend.
The Rev. Tony Marciano is the president/CEO of the Charlotte Rescue Mission.
