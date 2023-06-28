I felt like I was in “The Twilight Zone!” Was this really happening to me?
I was wrapping up a business trip. I recorded 6,798 miles on my travel log as my ending miles.
The next morning, I looked at the odometer. It showed 10,981 miles. I panicked. I’m fanatical about changing the oil every 5,000 miles. I looked at the oil change sticker. It showed the car was due for an oil change at 10,246 miles. I was over the limit, and it was only Tuesday. What was I going to do? I would have to change my plans for Saturday morning with the Coast Guard Auxiliary and have the oil changed in my car first thing in the morning.
I was confused. I remembered writing down the mileage with 6798 miles the night before. Now it showed over 10,000 miles. What happened? Did someone steal my car overnight, drive to Denver, Colorado and back and then return it to my driveway where I parked it the night before. Nothing made sense.
I pulled out the mileage sheet and looked. It showed 6,798 miles the night before. I looked a lot closer at the mileage. I wasn’t losing my mind, or was I? Or was I looking at correct information? The odometer showed 10,981 miles. Right? Let me ask you again: Is that right?
No, it was wrong. Yes, the number on the car dashboard showed 10,981. Yes, that was correct. Was it 10,981 miles? No. It wasn’t miles. It was kilometers.
I’m not sure how it happened, but somehow my car’s odometer switched from miles to kilometers. I didn’t look close enough when I got in the car. Yes, the number was correct. No, the measuring system had switched.
Now I’m driving to the office and realizing I had no idea how fast I was driving. The digital display was in kilometers. Was I doing 45 mph in a 45 mph zone? Or was I going faster? I knew if I was speeding, I had no excuse for breaking the law.
Then I moved my eyes to the right. Alongside the digital display was the old-fashioned dial speedometer. While the digital display showed 75 kph, the dial speedometer showed the actual speed in mph.
Sometimes we make decisions based on what we think is accurate information but in reality, it’s incorrect. I was rushing and didn’t pause to look close enough that it was kph and not mph. We react instead of pausing and looking closely. Maybe friends tell us not to date a certain person because they see something in that person we don’t see. We ignore their comments. Maybe we see the red flags. Maybe we ignore them. We are unaware of that person’s character flaws until we get hurt in an abusive relationship. When we see it, sometimes it’s too late. You’ve married them.
There is a Scripture verse that tells us, “Trust in the Lord with all our heart and lean not unto our own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge him and he shall direct your path.” It tells us to lean not on our own understanding. We think we have the answers. We’re not ready to listen to anyone. We’re not ready to listen to God. We think we are right. Let me encourage you to pause and look at what is really going on. Put your ego aside. Look closely. It may be kilometers and not miles per hour.
I’ll be back soon. Until then, live well my friend.
The Rev. Tony Marciano is the president/CEO of the Charlotte Rescue Mission. He is available to speak to your group. Visit www.charlotterescuemission.org for details.
