When I was in college, I had a manual Royal typewriter. I would get to the end of the line, hit the carriage return and have to hit the backspace button. Otherwise, my left margin was never straight.
I walked into my first post college appointment and there was a manual typewriter on the desk. Someone felt sorry for me and donated an electric (not an electronic) typewriter. It was wonderful, except after 10 minutes of typing, it would stop. I would have to open the cover, press a red button which would energize it for another 10 minutes so I could keep typing. There was no computer or word processor. Every letter had to be typed individually. I got good at typing.
My second appointment had an IBM Selectric. You had arrived if you had one of those. The one had a correcting tape. People would look and stand in awe. Then if you had various typing balls in different fonts, well that was unheard of.
I had a word processor for my third appointment. It had a “daisy wheel” and a display that was two inches long. You had to stare at it to see what you were typing.
Fast forward to today and I am typing this on a laptop. I don’t one finger peck. I type rather quickly. I don’t think about where my fingers have to go. The words in my head get translated to keystrokes to type the words you are reading. My fingers know what to do without me telling them what to do or what key to press. If I had to think about it, my fingers would get tangled with one another.
In this case, muscle memory is a good thing. I watch people type with one finger type and wonder how long it will take them to type the message. It helps me accomplish my communication in a very short amount of time.
However, muscle memory can also be a bad thing. We (OK – let me say “I”) have learned to react to situations with the same patterns I have used my whole life. Most recently I tried saying “no” to somebody. They insisted on me saying “yes – you are going to do this.” I kept saying “no” to which I was hearing “yes – you will do this.” I found myself in a “win-lose” situation. They were going to win and I was going to lose.
I became desperate. I did something I haven’t done since we had phones with corded handsets and a cradle with two buttons that hung up the phone – I hung up on the person. I pressed the red button on the phone. An hour later they called back and said they had made other plans and hung up on me.
My normal style of relating to it (or can I say my muscle memory) was to snuggle up to the person, say, “I understand. I’m sorry,” and hope I didn’t offend them while working hard to preserve the relationship. Unfortunately, I was creating a “lose-win” situation – I lost and they won. In this situation, I did something I’ve never done; I did nothing. We got together a few days later and I talked as if nothing had happened. I wasn’t avoiding conflict. I was changing how I related to people, no longer using the role of the victim and martyr. Instead, I worked to preserve my dignity and was willing to talk to the other person if they brought it up. They didn’t.
Some muscle memory is good. There is other muscle memory you need to forget.
I’ll be back in soon. Until then, live well my friend.
The Rev. Tony Marciano is the president/CEO of the Charlotte Rescue Mission. He is available to speak to your group. Go to www.charlotterescuemission.org for details.
