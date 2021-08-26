I refer to my wife as the “gorgeous blonde.” I’ve always been mesmerized by her beauty. When she was in junior high, her classmates called her ugly names. She internalized those names. When I tell her she’s beautiful, she sees herself through the words those junior high classmates called her. She tells me I’m biased. My response is, “Then I marry ugly women.” to which she counters, “That’s not what I said.”
I got tired of this fight. I gave her the book, “Curvy and Confident.” After she read it, I asked if I could read it and she agreed. Thus began my journey.
The book discusses women who struggled all their life with being overweight. It talks about women who gained a lot of weight while pregnant and never lost it. There was a woman who came down with cancer after getting engaged and was not able to lose the weight prior to her wedding. At her reception, an aunt asked her if she was pregnant? Some women would not go into the pool because they didn’t want to be seen in a bathing suit. They missed out on having fun with their children. A husband was graduating college and wanted his wife to get a new dress for his commencement ceremony. She took him shopping with her and tried on something that fit like a tent, covering every sag, wrinkle, and wiggly, jiggly arm. He sent her back into the dressing room with a more flattering dress. When she tried it on, he couldn’t take his eyes off her. She was gorgeous.
The book challenges you to love the body you have at that moment.
I have always had a weight problem. Except for the four years in high school when I ran cross country and track, I have not been in shape. As a kid, my mother always had to buy me the husky size (which was a kind way of saying “fat.”) As I became an adult, I found myself dealing with an aunt whose mission in life was to humiliate me about my weight in front of the larger family. One time I arrived late to church for a family function. I got there as the service was ending. The family was coming out as I was coming in. In front of all my cousins and family members she said, “Anthony, you’ve gotten so big.” It was said loud enough for everyone to hear.
The next time I had driven two hours out of my way to visit her. As I stepped out of the van, she greeted me with the following sentences (in this order) “I can’t put my arms around you (I’m thinking she has bursitis). Second sentence, “You’ve gotten so big I can’t put my arms around you. Third sentence, “Hi Anthony.”
Four years later she came to visit me. As she walked in, she said, “You’ve gotten so big.” I was prepared. My response was, “There is a famine coming. When it does, you will be dead, and I have enough fat on me to last another six weeks.” She never responded.
I weigh 30 pounds less than I did in 2009. I’m still not happy with my weight. While I do work on it, I will no longer allow individuals to insult me. More importantly, I need to love myself where I am. Not if I am thin, or if I am in shape. I need to love myself where I am. This concept comes from God who loves me exactly as I am, a mess, imperfect and broken; and one more thing – overweight.
I’ll be back in two weeks. Until then, live well my friend.
The Rev. Tony Marciano is the president/CEO of the Charlotte Rescue Mission. He is available to speak to your group. Visit www.charlotterescuemission.orgfor details.
