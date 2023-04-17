Recently, I found myself committing the sin of ego and self-righteousness. Let me share with you a story.
Charlotte Rescue Mission is in the middle of a capital campaign to build a new facility for our men. The current one is 95 years old. It is out of date, obsolete and doesn’t send a message to the men that God loves them and has a wonderful future for them. We had our groundbreaking in May. The steel is up and the metal studs are in place. You can see air conditioning lines along the ceiling.
A board member scheduled me to make a presentation to a friend of his. I showed him our campaign PowerPoint and video. There were collateral materials as well as an information packet that we shared with him. While I was told he would have a lot of questions, he had very few questions.
He then said to me and the board member, “Thank you so much for making me aware of the important work of Charlotte Rescue Mission. I can see that it is definitely fulfilling a need in our community. I want to be a part of this. I’m not sure how, but I will be a part of it.”
He went on to say, “The reason for my willingness to make a donation is because of the longevity…”
I need to pause the story. This is where I sinned.
In my mind, he was saying, “The reason for my willingness to make a donation is because of the longevity of your tenure as CEO of Charlotte Rescue Mission.”
In my mind, I was thinking, “By now you know that July will be my 27th anniversary at CRM. No one stays at one place that long anymore. You must be so impressed with how long I have served here.” (Notice the ego of sin oozing out of me.)
Instead, he turned to the board member and said, “The reason for my willingness to make a donation is because of the longevity of you and your wife making financial gifts to Charlotte Rescue Mission for 18 years.”
I wanted to say, “Wait – I’ve been here almost 27 years. Doesn’t that count for something?”
Instead, I smiled and said to myself, “Yes Tony, you made it all about you.”
Is ego a sin? I am a Christ follower. I believe I am in a right relationship with God but not because of what I do as CEO of Charlotte Rescue Mission or living a moral life. It is my trust, my confidence that the blood Jesus shed on the cross is sufficient to pay God’s wrath for my sins.
This month, Christians celebrated both Jesus death on the cross on Good Friday and His victory over death on Easter Sunday. Those are two pivotal events upon which I based my faith in Jesus as my Savior. He has taken my sins to the cross. Yes. I am grateful that it is not about me. My righteousness is because I am covered in the blood of Jesus Christ. That includes the sin I recently committed of being self-righteous.
I’ll be back soon. Until then, live well my friend.
The Rev. Tony Marciano is the president/CEO of the Charlotte Rescue Mission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.