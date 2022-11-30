I normally don’t accept invitations to connect with someone on LinkedIn unless they are from Charlotte and the surrounding area. This invitation was different. It was from the chief operating officer of a sister rescue mission in Oregon. I received the invitation the morning of Nov. 3 (That’s important. Remember that date). A few hours later I received a LinkedIn communication from him. He explained he was in Charlotte for a conference that was being held beginning Nov. 3 (did you remember that date) through Nov. 5 and wanted to know if we could get together.
On Nov. 3, I made plans to attend a Louisiana-style dinner at the Charlotte Rescue Mission’s Community Matters Café. It began that evening at 7:30 p.m. Prior to the dinner, I planned to renew my YMCA membership in the afternoon. I’ve been away from the gym for over two and a half years. I also decided not only would I renew my Y membership, but I would also work out at the Y prior to the dinner at the café. I could change my plans and meet with him during the time I had planned to go to the Y. After all, isn’t that what nice people do?
There were several options in front of me.
What if I renewed my Y membership but skipped working out that evening, caught up with him, went to the Louisiana dinner, then started working out at the Y the next day? Would that be a win-win for everyone?
He knew about the conference weeks, if not months, prior to arriving in Charlotte. He could still have connected with me on LinkedIn and scheduled time with me weeks or months before the conference. I would have gladly honored that commitment and met with him. He didn’t do that. On Nov. 3, he connected with me. On Nov. 3, he asked to meet. On Nov. 3, I offered him lunch on Thursday, Nov. 4. He turned me down.
We don’t like to have boundaries. We want people to like us. If we say no, we can lose their love and respect. If we are unsure of ourselves, we will operate without boundaries. If we know who we are (and more importantly as Christ followers, “whose we are”), than we need no one’s approval. We have God’s approval.
Let me take you back to being a freshman in high school I was in the band and while coming back from a trip, we stopped at a restaurant for dinner. My hamburger came out almost raw. A friend asked me to send it back. I was extremely conflict averse at the time and said, “No, it will be fine. I’ll eat it anyway.” I could have gotten sick.
Fast forward to decades later. My wife (better known as the gorgeous blonde) and I are out for dinner with friends. I bit into the fried chicken sandwich, and it felt cold in the middle. I looked at it and it looked a little pink in the middle. I flashed back to days when my mother would make sure when I cooked chicken on the grill that there was no pink. This had pink. It was raw. The waitress came by and asked if everything was ok. I replied that the sandwich was not cooked all the way. She apologized and got me something else to eat.
Fences make good neighbors. Fences are boundaries. It’s OK to say no. And not “No because….” If you add the “because,” then you want someone else’s approval. Remember, no is a full sentence.
I’ll be back soon. Until then, live well my friend.
