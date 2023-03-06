I grew up working with my hands. My father had a table saw, drill press and other tools in our family basement. As I got older, I repaired cars. Sometimes I would cut myself on a sharp edge of the metal underneath the car. I’d look at my hands, covered in black grease that now turned into red grease as the blood and the grease mingled together. I never worried about it. I didn’t run into the house and sterilize it with peroxide. I just took a dirty rag, wiped the grease and the blood, waited for it to stop bleeding, and resumed working on the car. For years, I had a scar on my hand where I didn’t get the grease out of the cut and it healed, leaving a black mark where the skin got cut.
However, if you start talking to me about your upcoming or recent surgery, I get woozy. You’ll start to tell me the gory details and I find myself falling under the table. I don’t do well around needles.
I once preached on faith and told the congregation I was going to give blood that week to act on faith. I went to the donation center but couldn’t keep my arm still. They patted me on the head and let me go home without giving blood. I had to explain that to the congregation the next Sunday.
When I have to do blood work, I get myself worked up for a few days prior. On the day before, I drink water; lots of water; a ton of water. I try to get my veins puffed up so they can find them. I once went to have blood work and they missed the vein six times. They wanted me to come back and I told them either find the vein now or I am not coming back. They found the vein.
More recently, I had my annual exam. The nurse asked if I wanted a flu shot. I said, “No.” Then she asked if I wanted a tetanus shot. Again, same answer, “No.”
When the doctor arrived, he asked me the same questions. I could say, “No” to the nurse but found it hard to say, “No” to him. Auxiliarists in the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary are required to have an annual flu shot. As a gear head who volunteers at a classic car shop, I am always around metal and need to protect myself. I said, “Yes.”
The nurse came back in the room. Now, you’re expecting me to say the needles were 12 inches long. They weren’t. They were about two inches long. She wiped my shoulder with an alcohol wipe and said, “This may sting a bit. Relax your arm.” She counted to three and poked me. We turned the chair around and she did the same on the other shoulder. Counted, “One, two, three” and poked. Let me tell you. I was waiting for the ceiling to fall in. I expected to scream in pain.
I’ve had mosquito bites that hurt more that those needles. I barely felt it. I was somewhat (ok, very) embarrassed that I acted like a “moose” when it was almost a nonevent.
I hope you are not like me where you blow things out of proportion. I hope you don’t make things bigger or worse than they are. They’re not. When something bad is going to happen, say to yourself, “What’s the worst that can happen?” Then walk backwards from that point. You’ll be surprised. It’s not as bad as you thought.
I’ll be back soon. Until then, live well my friend.
The Rev. Tony Marciano is the president/CEO of the Charlotte Rescue Mission. He is available to speak to your group. Visit to www.charlotte
rescuemission.org for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.