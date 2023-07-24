In fourth grade, I had to do a chin-up in gym class. We lined up, waiting to take our turn. One classmate did one. Just one. We complained he jumped up to the bar which propelled him into the air, getting his chin over the bar. We booed him for cheating. He couldn’t do a second one. I got on it and hung from my arms, pleading with God for the end of the world so I wouldn’t have to humiliate myself. The prayer went unanswered. The gym teacher told me to get down, which was a great relief. I was so grateful gym class would soon be over. I never got up on the chin-up bar, ever. I just didn’t have the upper body strength to lift myself up.
Fast forward and I am much older. Decades older. The chin-up machine at the Y still terrifies me. They include something for people like me who never got up on the chin-up bar. It’s called a weight assisted chin-up. Rather than the torture of fourth grade where you hang there, you add weight to assist you. Also, you kneel on a pad that is assisted by the weight you added. You are not lifting your real weight. Rather, you are doing a chin-up on a lot less weight because of the weight assist on the kneeling pad.
Thinking I’ve found heaven, I added 145 pounds to the kneeling pad. I happily climbed up on the pad wondering, “How hard can this be?” Remember, I’m the guy who has never done a proper chin-up in his life. Even with the weight set at 145 pounds, it still was a chore. It wasn’t pretty. It definitely wasn’t proper. I impressed no one.
This went on for months. I’m performing improper chin-ups with a weight assist. Finally one day, I came to terms that if I added more weight, I could do a proper chin-up. I added the weight and climbed on the kneeling pad. I found myself doing a proper chin-up. I learned what it looked like to peer over the top of the chin-up bar and see the world from that perspective. It was wonderful. I felt encouraged. Rather than doing them improperly, I did one correctly. In fact, I did 10 and then a second set of 10.
As I got off the machine, I realized how hard I am on myself. I was resistant to adding the extra weights as if I was cheating myself or others. Yet when I added the extra weight, there was a feeling of accomplishment I had not previously experienced.
It’s easy to be hard on ourselves. When we grow up in families where there is addiction, whether that be alcohol, drugs, food, sex, gambling, spending, power and rage, we learn survival skills that help us navigate that world of chaos. Some of those survival skills include:
• Judging ourselves without mercy
• Having difficulty having fun
• Taking ourselves very seriously
As I stepped off the chin-up machine, I saw that was me. I was being too hard on myself. I also knew that I was harder on myself than God was on me. I beat myself up for things that were outside of my control.
If this describes your family of origin, stop being hard on yourself. Stop beating yourself up. Pause and let the grace of God’s love overflow you such that you know you are loved in spite of how you see yourself and in spite of how others see you. You are loved.
I’ll be back soon. Until then, live well my friend.
The Rev. Tony Marciano is the president/CEO of the Charlotte Rescue Mission. He is available to speak to your group.
