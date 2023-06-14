How do you see yourself? I’m not talking about when you look in the mirror and examine your hair, your clothes or your teeth. How do you see yourself?
Let me ask it a different way? How do you feel about yourself? Do you like yourself? Do you tolerate yourself?
When I was in ninth grade, one of my classmates was running for student council president. Paul walked into the gym to make his speech while the Beatles song, “Here Comes the Sun” played. I remember thinking to myself, “Who does he think he is? He’s a freshman running for student council president. He has to be a junior to run for that office.” Paul had incredible self-confidence and incredible self-esteem.
Many Christians don’t like the idea that we should have strong self-confidence and strong self-esteem. I disagree. My God hung on a cross for me for three hours. He loves me. I am redeemed because of what He did, not what I do.
Recently, I attended a conference of rescue missions from across the country. The vice chair of our board attended for the first time. He arrived a day before I landed. When I caught up with him, he asked if he could carry my luggage. I was confused until he explained that when he said he was with Charlotte Rescue Mission, the other person said, “You’re with Tony. Wow, that’s incredible.” He teased me that I was a celebrity.
A few hours later, I went back to my room. I felt awkward. Why would people say nice things about me? Did they know how I see myself? Then without thinking, I made the letter “L” with my thumb and forefinger and put the “L” on my forehead. I was reminded of the George Harrison song, “I’m a loser and I’m not what I appear to be.” I hate to admit it but I do see myself that way.
I paused again and said to myself, “Keep the L on your forehead. How does God see you?” The letter “L” also stood for another word – “Loved.” I am deeply loved by God.
I paused one more time and kept the L on my forehead. I thought about the conversation with the vice chair and the compliments he received because of his relationship with me. I asked myself the question, “How do the other rescue mission leaders see me?” With the letter “L” on my forehead, I used the word, “Leader.” They saw me as a leader; someone setting the pace and leading the way.
There is a Scripture verse that says, “Therefore, I urge you, brothers and sisters, in view of God’s mercy, to offer your bodies as a living sacrifice, holy and pleasing to God – this is your true and proper worship. Do not conform to the pattern of this world but be transformed by the renewing of your mind. Then you will be able to test and approve what God’s will is – his good, pleasing and perfect will.”
How do you transform your self-perception? Read Scripture to see how God sees you. What does that look like?
You are deeply loved. You are not a mistake. You make mistakes. You are not what people say about you. You are surrounded by deeply wounded people who try to address their pain by making you feel bad about yourself as if that makes them feel better about themselves. Stop listening to the voices who want to keep you down and make you less than who God created you to be. Start listening to God who says you are wonderfully created and loved.
I’ll be back soon. Until then, live well my friend.
The Rev. Tony Marciano is the president/CEO of the Charlotte Rescue Mission. Visit www.charlotterescuemission.org for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.