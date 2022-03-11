When it came to COVID-19, I thought I was bulletproof. While I am double vaccinated, I knew I could still get the virus. I took all the necessary precautions. I wore my mask. At the gas station, I used glove’s when I pumped gas. Yet I wasn’t afraid to shake hands when I met people. I’d often joked that when I greeted someone, my right hand came up as if I was in a gun fight in the wild, wild West. Would the other person shake my hand, fist bump me, elbow bump me, wave me away, or grab me and hug me? While other people got the virus, I seemed to skirt it.
I began to boast. No matter what I did, I couldn’t get the virus. I told my wife the CDC needed to extract my blood and make a vaccine with it and spread it over the planet to end this global pandemic. I forgot the scripture verse that says, “Pride comes before the fall.” Let me take you back when I was eighteen. At the time, I was a very good canoeist. I could navigate an aluminum canoe down whitewater rapids on the Delaware River. That is, until the day I wrapped it around a rock. Yes, “Pride comes before the fall.
The day after Christmas, I came down with COVID. My wife and I had plans to go away. The next day I was scheduled to speak at a retreat for our Café staff. I was looking forward to it. Dec. 27, I had four rapid tests. The fourth one I waited in line four hours just to prove the other three were wrong. They weren’t. I wasn’t going anywhere.
Gratefully, I did not have to go to the hospital. I developed a bad cough and at times felt like I got beat up. I was home the week after Christmas recovering from COVID.
I tried going to work but the team sent me home. I was no longer contagious, but I didn’t feel well.
Here’s the problem. I had a dentist appointment on Jan. 10. I was not contagious. The dentist’s office welcomed me into the office. But I still had a cough.
The dental hygienist was going to work inside my mouth. I needed to be calm while she was scraping my teeth. I told her I would close my eyes.
Back in May 2020, I had an intense prayer time in the pasta aisle at the grocery store. Could this be another of those deeply spiritual moments?
Some people feel more comfortable praying on their knees. When I get on my knees, I fall asleep. Praying behind the wheel of a car works best for me.
I am sitting in the dental chair with my eyes closed ignoring the noise the machines were making. I cooperated with her when she had to add water or use the vacuum. Then I prayed. I didn’t hear a thing. I was focused on talking to God about the tasks and challenges that lay ahead of me in 2022.
In my prayer life to God, I tend to be brutally honest. I talk about my fears, concerns and frustrations.
The hygienist had no idea what was going on. She thought she was removing the tartar and plaque from my teeth. She was. At the same time, the dental chair became a sacred place for me to talk to God.
During this church season of Lent, find your own place where you and God have that special connection.
I’ll be back soon. Until then, live well my friend.
The Rev. Tony Marciano is the president/CEO of Charlotte Rescue Mission. He is available to speak to your group. Visit www.charlotterescuemission.org and go to contact us.
