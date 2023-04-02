Retired priest continues serving others in assisted living

CHARLOTTE – Father Frank O’Rourke, a well-known Catholic priest, continues serving others – even in retirement.
O’Rourke, or Father Frank as he is affectionately known, moved to the The Barclay at SouthPark two years ago.
Every Sunday, about 25 residents in both independent and assisted living gather to participate in a Catholic Mass presided over by O’Rourke.
O’Rourke has been a priest for 47 years, the last 12 of which were at St. Gabriel Catholic Church in Charlotte. After moving into the senior living community, he was interested in continuing to offer the Holy Sacrament to other residents who wanted to take part.
“I felt I could serve the people here by saying Mass,” O’Rourke said.
The Barclay at SouthPark has a small chapel, but O’Rourke said the Mass in a larger common room to accommodate all who attend.
O’Rourke said offering the Mass on-site is a convenience for other residents who may have limited mobility. It’s also a comfort, particularly as new residents make their homes in the community and want to continue their regular, cherished activities, such as attending Mass.
When meeting other residents, O’Rourke doesn’t stand on ceremony. He usually introduces himself simply as Frank O’Rourke rather than as a Father. Nonetheless, he says word has gotten around that he is a priest, and he is eager to help other residents as needed.
“I think they all know I’m a priest,” he says. “I think my presence is a comfort.”
O’Rourke sometimes counsels people when they are sick, grieving a death or have other needs – no matter what their religious affiliation is.
“I’m available for any need that might arise,” he says. “I think there is a sense that I am here for all of them.”
Wendy Morgan, sales and marketing director for the Briar Creek Health Center at The Barclay, describes O’Rourke as very friendly and always willing to help others. He has strong ties with the greater community and likes to introduce them to his home.
“He knows many people in the area,” Morgan said. “He often invites them to dine here. He’s very well-connected.”
Besides being able to share his home with guests and continue his Catholic ministry, O’Rourke enjoys being at The Barclay at SouthPark.
“All my needs are met,” he said. “I like the staff and the residents. They’ve created such a nice community.”
The Barclay and Briar Creek are non-denominational and not affiliated with any specific religious group. Residents have many opportunities to fulfill their spiritual needs. Clergy from any denominations regularly visit the community and a weekly Shabbat service is hosted.
