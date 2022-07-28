PINEVILLE – As the restaurant industry nationwide continues to be hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic and skyrocketing food costs, travel industry veteran and entrepreneurial restaurateur Kevin Devanney found an opportunity yet again to reevaluate a Pineville retail space to better meet the needs of the community.
Margaux’s Wine, Pizza & Market was born in early 2021 amidst mask mandates and strict guidelines – and here Devanney is a year later, launching another new restaurant in Pineville this fall: The Garrison.
Responding to feedback from the community and Margaux’s regulars, Devanney decided to try a new concept with The Garrison, which will include American culinary and cocktail favorites in a welcoming space, and at a price point that won’t feel like a special occasion.
“Pineville’s downtown doesn’t have much in the way of restaurants and it was important to create affordable options – places you could stop in a few times a week, whether for dinner with family or drinks with friends,” Devanney said.
Devanney decided to buy the building adjacent to Margaux’s, the former Global Restaurant, and cater to the community with a more traditional American fare menu.
“At the Garrison, we are creating a menu that will offer enough variety that our customers will want to come in two or three times a week. Someone can have a classic burger on Tuesday, a salmon BLT on Thursday and a ribeye on Saturday night,” Devanney said. “In addition, we are creating a Sunday brunch menu – something that is much needed in the Pineville community.
The Garrison also will host a cocktail bar that includes concoctions from around the world. Primed with a world-class kitchen and chef Logan Wright, previously executive chef at The Club at Longview, The Garrison will offer modern American cuisine. Think; the best burger in town, 24-hour brined chicken wings, a ribeye steak sandwich, chops and fresh local seafood.
Devanney and Wright are excited to highlight North Carolina purveyors and farmers and use local ingredients throughout the menu. The team plans to open with several signature dinner items: Cheerwine short ribs, a braised lamb shank and pan-seared scallops with a butternut squash risotto, compressed apples and cider gastrique – just to name a few.
The building dates back to the 1890s, The Garrison will offer indoor and outdoor seating, a full service classic cocktail bar and upstairs dining. Upstairs dining also will feature a bar and will be used for live music, events, comedy nights. It can be used for private parties and functions.
The Garrison Cocktail Bar & Bistro will be the fifth building and second restaurant in Kevin Devanney’s portfolio of Pineville businesses.
“I care about this town’s growth and expansion,” Devanney said. “When the opportunity arose to add another restaurant concept to Main Street, I knew it was the right thing to do.”
The restaurant opens this fall at 314 Main St.
On the web: www.thegarrisonnc.com
