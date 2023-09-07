CHARLOTTE – Several restaurants in the Charlotte area are donating a percentage of their proceeds from Tuesday, Sept. 12, to the Humane Society of Charlotte as part of the nonprofit’s Plates for Paws fundraiser.
Plates for Paws invites restaurants, bakeries and breweries to pledge 15% to 25% of their proceeds from the day to support the Humane Society of Charlotte's mission, which is “to champion the wellbeing of companion animals and strengthen their bond with the people who know, love and need them.”
"Participating in Plates for Paws not only makes a meaningful impact for the people and pets we serve, but also celebrates the excellence of our local culinary establishments," said Kristy Croutwater, events manager for the Humane Society of Charlotte.
Eateries from Huntersville to Fort Mill have accepted the invitation. Bottle Cap Group, which encompasses restaurants like Brazwells, Ink N Ivy and Whiskey Warehouse, is among them.
“Every year, we choose to support the Humane Society of Charlotte to make an impact on our local community and to help better the lives of animals in need,” said Caitlin Brewer, marketing coordinator for Bottle Cap Group. “All of us at Bottle Cap love our furry friends, and Plates for Paws is a great way to support the incredible programs that HSC provides for animals in need while also supporting all the fantastic local restaurants that are participating.”
Restaurants in southern Mecklenburg County that are participating in the campaign include:
• Brazwells Pub, 1627 Montford Drive, Charlotte
• Lucky Lou's Tavern, 5124 Park Road, Charlotte
• Mizu, 3100 Apex Drive, Charlotte
• Oak Steakhouse, 4777 Sharon Road, Charlotte
• Santé, 165 N Trade St., Matthews
• The Auto Pour, 5033 South Blvd., Charlotte
• Tifa Chocolate & Gelato, 14835 Ballantyne Village Way, Charlotte
The community can visit the Plates for Paws webpage for an interactive map of all participating restaurants.
Plates for Paws has raised over $59,000 for the Humane Society of Charlotte since its inception in 2018.
In addition to rehoming cats and dogs through adoption, Humane Society of Charlotte offers a low-cost essential care and spay/neuter clinic, educates the public about compassion for animals, assists with pet-friendly housing, and maintains a pet food bank.
