CHARLOTTE – Resident Culture Brewing Co. recently released a limited run of No Fuchs Given, a special lager created in collaboration with professional soccer player Christian Fuchs.
The beer will be available at Bank of America Stadium during home soccer matches for the remainder of this season: July 30; Aug. 3, 6, 21 and 27; Sept. 10; and Oct. 1.
“We wanted to create a beer that is crisp, smooth and refreshing. It’s perfect for enjoying at a tailgate or at the stadium on a sunny day while watching our team take down their opponents,” explains Resident Culture co-owner Chris Tropeano.
No Fuchs Given lager has a 4.8% alcohol by volume and is available in a 16 oz. (pint) can designed by in-house staff artist Maryssa Pickett.
The black can features a fiery orange mosaic-like skull, a signature graphic for the No Fuchs Given lifestyle clothing brand with a soccer ball swishing through the eye sockets of the skull.
“No Fuchs Given is a lifestyle to me, one that I would like to share with everybody,” Fuchs said. “It’s a bold mindset to live your life with freedom and joy. Being able to serve fans at Bank of America Stadium and spread this mindset is an amazing opportunity. I’m grateful to Resident Culture and Levy for this partnership.”
Last month, Resident Culture South End hosted a fundraising event in collaboration with No Fuchs Given. The event raised $1,600 for Fuchs’ nonprofit, Foxes Sports Foundation, which provides support to disadvantaged youth soccer players.
