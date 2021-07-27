CHARLOTTE – Mecklenburg County residents will join the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease Oct. 23 at the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
The walk serves as the world’s largest event to raise awareness and money for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Seventeen walks are held across North Carolina, including the Charlotte one.
Presented by Sharon Towers, the Alzheimer’s Association – Western Carolina Chapter will host the Charlotte walk at Truist Field. Check-in opens at 9 a.m. with an opening ceremony at 10 a.m. and a walk start at 10:30 a.m.
On walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony — a mission-focused experience that signifies solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s – their personal reasons to end the disease.
While plans are moving forward to host the Charlotte Walk in person, the health and safety of participants, organizers said staff and volunteers remain the top priorities as decisions are made about event details.
Options will be offered to participate online and in local neighborhoods.
More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease. At least 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias.
In North Carolina, there are more than 180,000 people living with the disease and 358,000 caregivers.
To sign up as a walker or team captain or to learn more about becoming a sponsor of Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Charlotte, visit act.alz.org/charlotte or call 800-272-3900.
