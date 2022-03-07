CHARLOTTE – 24 Foundation will be opening registration for its signature fundraiser – the 21st Annual 24 Hours of Booty charity non-competitive cycling and walking event – on March 24 at 8 a.m.
The 21st year of 24 Hours of Booty presented by Levine Cancer Institute will take place from 7 p.m. Friday, July 29 to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 30. Participants have the opportunity to sign up for the in-person or virtual “UnLooped” event. The in-person event will take place on the “Booty Loop” in Charlotte’s Myers Park neighborhood.
“We are so excited to bring everyone together again this summer to ride and stride for our cancer community,” Executive Director Katy Ryan said. “Whether you participate in person or virtually, this is a wonderful opportunity to join a 21-year legacy and celebration of hope, healing and connecting to change the course of cancer.”
All cycling and walk participants must register (individually or with a team) online at 24foundation.org. The following are registration and fundraising requirements:
● Adult riders/walkers (18 and up): Pay a $75 registration fee and raise a minimum of $400.
● Youth riders/walkers (ages 12-17): Pay a $75 registration fee and raise a minimum of $200.
● Child riders (ages 8-11) and Walkers (ages 4-11): Pay a $50 registration fee and raise a minimum of $50.
● Virtual “UnLooped” registration is $45 for adults and $25 for children (11 and under). There is no fundraising minimum
Use REG24 to receive a 24% discount on event registration on March 24 only.
Registered in-person participants receive online fundraising tools; access to templates and fundraising ideas; fundraising level incentives; an event shirt; entertainment; and meals, snacks and drinks throughout the event.
Riders and walkers set their own mileage goals and get on and off the course as much as they would like throughout the 24 hours. Child riders (ages 8-11) are permitted on the course during the Survivor Lap (with a parent or guardian) and noon to 7 p.m. Saturday.
Participants have raised more than $25 million over the past 21 years to support local and national cancer navigation and survivorship programs. Local cancer beneficiaries include Atrium Health Levine Cancer Institute, Atrium Health Levine Children’s Hospital and Queens University of Charlotte.
On the web: 24foundation.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.