Helping North Carolinians navigate the complexities of our health care system is a significant part of my career as a physician – and as the parent of a child with a chronic illness, it’s also a very personal daily battle.
My 17-year-old son, Jad, has lived with type 1 diabetes since age 12 and relies on insulin to appropriately manage his condition and prevent severe health complications. As a parent, I’ve spent countless hours overcoming health insurance-related roadblocks like unexpected out-of-pocket costs and onerous prior authorization processes that sometimes require unnecessary changes of a current medication that is working well.
My son and our family has been fortunate to be able to afford the increasing cost of care and navigate the complexity of the health care system. But for the more than six million North Carolinians battling chronic diseases, outcomes are generally far more uncertain, which I have witnessed first-hand caring for my patients. That’s why I’m thankful that members of Congress are working on solutions to improve access to care and lower patients’ out-of-pocket costs.
Right now, Sen. Thom Tillis and other members of the Senate Committee on Finance are considering important reforms for pharmacy benefit managers, or “PBMs” — the middlemen between manufacturers who make medicines and the patients who need them. PBMs contract with health plans and dictate the list of prescription drugs covered by a health plan, what the out-of-pocket costs are for each, and what patients and doctors must do to gain access to them in the first place. Notably, PBM decisions are often not based on what’s in the best interest for patients, but rather what’s best for a health plan and their own profit margins.
The discounts PBMs receive from drug manufacturers in exchange for preferred placement on the formulary list are higher with higher list prices of medications, which means the current system often incentivizes PBMs to prioritize drugs with higher list prices even if cheaper alternatives exist. Most egregiously, patients’ copays are based on the inflated list price and not the true price after the large fees and rebates PBMs receive from manufacturers.
With such power over our health care outcomes, PBMs have become one of the most influential stakeholders in the industry and the drug supply chain, despite the fact that they don’t have medical licenses or experience prescribing medicine and operate with little to no transparency or regulatory oversight. This is an industry that must be regulated to ensure patients are the ones who are benefitting, not PBMs’ bottom line.
In North Carolina, over 63% of patients have experienced not being able to afford the health care they need. For patients living with chronic conditions, such as diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, HIV and Alzheimer’s disease, they require consistent and uninterrupted access to their treatments to manage symptoms and lead healthier lives. However, PBMs increasingly impose barriers on medication access and affordability, forcing North Carolina patients to jump through hoops simply to access treatments prescribed by their trusted providers.
When a patient’s out-of-pocket costs become too high, they are more likely to stop taking their medications and abandon their treatment plan, which can lead to even higher medical costs down the line, such as emergency room visits or cost from additional medical complications. When patients, particularly those with chronic conditions, have reliable access to consistent treatments to manage an illness, their health significantly improves, resulting in huge future savings.
PBMs have flown under the radar of legislative scrutiny for long enough, and Sen. Tillis and other members of Congress can change that. Congressional reform is needed to ensure that North Carolina patients, as well as those across the country, don’t continue to be subjected to their “profits over patients” business model.
It is crucial that Sen. Tillis and his colleagues take the necessary steps to reform PBM practices so people like my patients and my son, who depend on therapies and medications to lead healthier lives, can easily obtain the treatments they need. Congress must pass legislation that will stop insurance middlemen from continuing to infringe on the doctor-patient relationship, and prevent them from further dictating the who, when and how of patient care.
Dr. Firas Kassab is a rheumatologist in Charlotte.
