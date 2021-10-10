CHARLOTTE – National nonprofit Rebuilding Together, Lowe’s, Wells Fargo and Evolve partnered to rebuild 25 homes for neighbors in need in Charlotte’s historic Lakeview neighborhood.
Hundreds of volunteers have come together to make free critical home repairs during the two-day Building a Healthy Neighborhood initiative on Oct. 7 and 8.
Neighbors received critical health and safety repairs, including new roofs, updated plumbing, flooring installation, kitchen upgrades, window replacements, a wheelchair ramp and other accessibility modifications.
Volunteers also spruced up the community garden, installed a fence and prepared the garden beds for fall.
Building a Healthy Neighborhood focuses on creating safe and healthy communities across the country and is one of the many initiatives Rebuilding Together of Greater Charlotte brings to the community. Since its founding in 2010, Rebuilding Together of Greater Charlotte has worked with more than 5,000 volunteers to repair over 200 homes.
“Through Building a Healthy Neighborhood, we are working to fill the urgent need for healthy homes and communities throughout the country,” said Caroline Blakely, president and CEO of Rebuilding Together. “Partnering with Lowe’s, Wells Fargo and Evolve has allowed us to reach even more neighbors in Charlotte who should be given the opportunity to live in safe and healthy environments, a need made all the more critical given the ongoing pandemic.”
“Charlotte is our hometown, and we are proud to serve our neighbors in Lakeview through volunteerism and activities that promote safe, affordable housing,” said Todd Bleckley, Lowe’s senior vice president and general merchandising manager for hardlines, and Rebuilding Together board member. “Lowe’s believes that the meaning of home extends beyond four walls, and we are a longtime partner of Rebuilding Together because we understand the importance of having safe and healthy communities.”
Since 2011, Building a Healthy Neighborhood has brought volunteers from around the country together to rebuild homes and revitalize neighborhoods through meaningful community engagement. It is made possible through the support of Lowe’s, Wells Fargo, Evolve, Red Ventures, First National Bank and in-kind sponsors.
On the web: https://rebuildingtogether.org/bahn.
