Randolph Middle students display creativity on world stage

CHAROTTE – Randolph Middle School students placed third for their age group and category at the Odyssey of the Mind World Finals from May 22 to 27 at Michigan State University.
Odyssey of the Mind is a creative, problem-solving academic competition that allows teams of up to seven students to solve a long-term problem over an entire school year. Teams present their solutions in an eight-minute skit. They build a set, make costumes and write a script.
Students at Randolph Middle School tackled a structure problem. They had to build structures made of balsa wood to withstand hundreds and sometimes up to thousands of pounds of weight.
Students also compete in a spontaneous problem-solving round where teams are presented with an unexpected problem and must think on their feet. They have three to eight minutes to solve these problems, which are verbal, hands-on or a combination of both. Judges evaluate teams on the use of teamwork and creativity in their solutions.
More than 750 teams from 10 countries and 35 states participated in this year’s Odyssey of the Mind World Finals.
While on campus, teams live in the dorms, eat in the dining halls, connect with international buddy teams to learn about different cultures, attend NASA-sponsored workshops, visit creativity and international festivals, and participate in pin trading.
The Randolph Middle School team won both regional and state competitions this year to advance to the World Finals.
Team members are Aanya Bharadwaj, Sam Gonedes, Zain Shah-Khan, Nandini Siripurapu, Ritvik Shivakumar, Ishitha Sabbineni and Nidhi Ullagaddi. Their coaches are Arun Prakash and Smitha Dattatreya.
