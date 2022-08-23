CHARLOTTE – N.C. Department of Transportation contract crews will continue a bridge rehabilitation project on the Brookshire Freeway end of Interstate 277, requiring overnight ramp closures and intermittent lane closures on the John Belk Freeway.
Each night through Sunday morning, crews will close these ramps:
• From the I-77 South express lanes and I-77 North to the inner loop
• From the Inner loop to North Graham Street, North Church and North College streets
The ramp and lane closures are scheduled from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday night through Friday morning, from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. Friday night through Saturday morning, and from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m. Saturday night through Sunday morning.
All closures are weather-dependent and subject to change.
