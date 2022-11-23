Queens women’s rugby wins championship

HANOVER, N.H. – The Queens University of Charlotte women's rugby team claimed their first NIRA DII Championship in program history in overtime.
The Royals took down Davenport University by a final score of 34-27 completing the season undefeated.
In the first half, the Royals battled with the Panthers as they both scored a pair of tries. Davenport would capitalize on a Queens penalty and take a 13-12 lead into the half.
In the second half, Davenport scored a try midway through the half extending their lead to 20-12. The Royals would answer when Maddie Hughes scored a penalty kick later in the game to make the score 20-15. The Royals would make the game-tying try in the last second as Kamia Kruse ran to the endzone on the left side to send the championship game into overtime, 20-20.
In extra time, Queens gained the lead first after back-to-back tries made the score 34-20. The Panthers would execute a try in overtime bringing the score to 34-27, but the Royals defense held strong as Queens won their first NIRA Championship.
