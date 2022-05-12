CHARLOTTE – The ASUN Conference officially welcomed Queens University of Charlotte into its membership on May 10.
The decision to join ASUM came after months of exploration and significant input from the university community. With additional investments in academics, health and wellness, facilities and the arts, President Daniel Lugo said the transition is about more than athletics.
“This is a defining moment for Queens,” Lugo said. “One that positions us to be a nationally recognized university synonymous with the city of Charlotte, one that highlights our commitment to excellence in all that we do, one we have worked really hard for over a number of years, and one that we are prepared to take full advantage of. It’s our time.”
For ASUN, accepting Queens University of Charlotte expands the number of teams to 14 and the conference footprint to include North Carolina.
“That membership strength allows us to be extremely selective in any expansion considerations,” ASUN Commissioner Ted Gumbart said. “Queens University adds value to the ASUN. What an awesome place Charlotte is to add to our portfolio. Queens University will become a national brand that’s attached to Charlotte and we want to be a part of that.”
The Royals begin their four-year transitional period into Division I athletics on July 1.
“We are thrilled to join the ASUN Conference as we begin to make the transition to NCAA Division I,” said Cherie Swarthout, athletics director at Queens.
