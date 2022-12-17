CHARLOTTE – The Queens University of Charlotte men’s basketball team delivered gifts Dec. 16 to students and staff at Greenway Park Elementary School.
Members of the Panthers community received games, recess equipment, jackets, personal hygiene supplies and school tools.
Queens players and coaches read holiday books to classes and interacted with the students, including some dance-off competitions. The outreach also provided an opportunity for Royals star AJ McKee to reconnect with a former teacher and the school he attended as a kid.
