CHARLOTTE – The Queens Royals are beginning to roll out a new branding initiative as the athletics program heads into its second year in the NCAA Division I play.
The Royals kicked off the initiative with an updated graphic of mascot Rex the Lion on its recently refinished courts at Curry Arena.
“Revitalizing our brand is an important part of our strategy to fuel our growth and to elevate the university overall,” said Cherie Swarthout, Queens University athletics director.
Variations of new athletics marks will be seen on uniforms, signage and graphics. They’ll also make use of the acronym “QUC” with the naming variation of “Queens University Charlotte” for the athletics program. The branding includes a new font for uniforms.
Queens University Charlotte Athletics will also launch a new website in the fall. The Queens University bookstore should have the newly branded merchandise in stock in the fall.
“We’ve celebrated every milestone on our DI journey with our ‘Be the First’ campaign because we know that we are making history here at Queens,” Swarthout said. “There is an energy and excitement on campus and in the community that fuels our momentum and inspires our Royals to rise above our competitors.”
This new rebranding coincides with an institutional branding initiative for Queens University in March, the 35th anniversary of intercollegiate, co-ed athletics and the 10th anniversary of the Levine Center for Wellness and Recreation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.