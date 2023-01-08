Queens men’s basketball loses to Kennesaw State

CHARLOTTE – The Queens University of Charlotte men’s basketball team dropped their first home game of the season Jan. 8 as the Royals fell to Kennesaw State 76-67.
Kennesaw State shot 53% from the field and outscored Queens in the paint 46-22. Queens won the battle on the glass 38-31 but had 17 team turnovers.
Queens went on a 10-minute scoring drought from the field as the first half concluded. The Royals scored just 23 points, marking the lowest output in a half this season.
Kennesaw State also used a 12-1 surge in the second half to grab their largest lead of the game at 17.
AJ McKee tallied 17 points and eight rebounds, including five boards on the offensive glass. Chris Ashby added 15 points, Kenny Dye dropped 14 points and Kalib Mathews chipped in 11 points.
The Royals (12-5 overall, 2-2 ASUN) will host Central Arkansas on Jan. 12 inside Curry Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Fans can buy tickets in advance by visiting the Queens Athletics website.
