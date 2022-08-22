CHARLOTTE – Queens University of Charlotte head men's basketball coach Grant Leonard announced the team's inaugural Division I schedule for the 2022-23 season.
The slate features 31 games, 13 of which will be played in the Queen City inside Curry Arena.
“We are excited to experience our first non-conference slate in Division 1 this upcoming season,” Leonard said. “Overall, we are challenging our team with games versus Big 10, Atlantic 10, Sun Belt, Mid-American, Southern Conference, Horizon, Big South and Northeast Conference teams during the non-conference portion of the season.”
Queens will kick off the regular season with back-to-back home games, opening on Monday, Nov. 23, with a matchup against the Marshall Thundering Herd, followed by a Friday-night showdown against Clinton College.
After an away game against LaSalle University on Nov. 15, the Royals will head to Jamaica for a pair of games at the 2022 Jamaica Classic. Queens will take on the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay on Friday, Nov. 18, before wrapping up their trip against either Morgan State or Utah Valley on Sunday, Nov. 20.
“The competition with be stiff, but our team is very excited for new challenges that await and traveling to venues and cities that they have never been to before,” Leonard said.
The month of December will be a busy month of traveling for Queens, as they will hit the road from Dec 9 to 22, taking on High Point and East Tennessee State before heading to Lincoln, Nebraska to take on the Cornhuskers who qualified for last year’s NCAA Tournament as an at-large member.
The Royals will wrap up non-conference play with a trip up north to Fairleigh Dickinson before returning home for a brief Holiday break.
Dec. 29 kicks off league play as the Royals will compete in their first matchup as a member of the ASUN conference, welcoming Austin Peay into the Levine Center for a 7 p.m. showdown.
“We are ecstatic to be competing in the ASUN Conference as a full member,” Leonard said. “The ASUN footprint includes some of the best cities in American that we will be traveling to and competing in.”
Queens will then travel to the “Bluegrass State” for a pair of conference games, including a New Year’s Eve contest against Eastern Kentucky, followed by a Jan. 5 matchup against Bellarmine.
January sees the Royals return home for five of their seven games, including a three-game home stretch with bouts against Kennesaw State, Central Arkansas and North Alabama.
They will then travel to the Sunshine state for a pair of games, taking on North Florida and Jacksonville University, before returning home to play host to a pair of Florida schools including Florida Gulf Coast and Stetson.
The month of February will be a busy one for the Royals as they will conclude the regular season with eight games in 24 days. The long stretch of games will begin with the team’s second trip to Tennessee, as they will face off with Libscomb and Austin Peay on February second and fourth, respectively. Queens then returns home for a pair of home games against Eastern Kentucky and Bellarmine before heading back south to take on Jacksonville State and Kennesaw State.
The regular season concludes with back-to-back contests against Liberty, with the first of the two being Queens’ home finale on Feb. 22, followed by a trip to Lynchburg, Va. to take on the Flames on Feb. 24.
Queens is coming off a 2021-22 season in which the Royals posted a 30-4 overall record while making their seventh straight appearance in the NCAA Division II Tournament and third Sweet 16 game in the past five seasons. The Royals finished with their highest end of regular season ranking in program history, checking in at No. 4 in both the NABC Coaches poll and the D2SIDA Media poll. The 30-win season marks the fourth time in the last six seasons that the Royals have reached the milestone.
