CHARLOTTE ‐ Providence Group Capital has closed on the acquisition of 1420 South Mint Street in the Gold District of South End. This 1.45‐acre parcel includes 52,000 square feet of existing buildings, which are occupied by retailers and service providers. PGC will continue to lease and manage the property while upgrading and improving the current structures.
This is PGC’s 15th acquisition in South End/LoSo over the last 12 months. This property was targeted for purchase due to The Gold District of South End’s residential, office, brewery, restaurant and entertainment growth. The commercial real estate investment and development company is under contract to buy an additional three properties in South End/LoSo in the first quarter of 2023.
“We are excited for this opportunity to add to our existing portfolio of South End and LoSo properties,” said Eric Nichols, partner at Providence Group Capital. “This is our first acquisition in the Gold District which we believe will be one of the most dynamic sections of South End over the next few years.”
PGC has retained Providence Group Management Services for day‐to‐day management of the property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.